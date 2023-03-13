Eric Bischoff Compares AEW To 2010s TNA, Both Deep Rosters With Frustrated Talent

Eric Bischoff has had both success and failure in the wrestling business, and the proverbial ghost of promotions past has a dire warning for Tony Khan and AEW: their roster is too large. Bischoff compared AEW's massive roster to TNA's overloaded 2010s locker room on the latest "83 Weeks."

"If you ask me now 'looking back then did we have too much talent?' Probably, especially since TNA didn't tour, didn't really do live events to any real degree," Bischoff said, explaining that he never concerned himself with the company's roster size. AEW has announced they will begin a live event tour. "You had a lot of talent there that were frustrated and wanted to do more and couldn't do more and that's just a toxic kind of stew," Bischoff continued. "It brews and ferments and it starts getting nasty and before you know it you've got an issue on your hands." Bischoff added that he had the same issue in WCW with too much talent and not enough ring time.

Bischoff says that conversations with people in AEW have led him to believe that Khan has the same problem. "It's great to have a deep roster, until your roster gets so deep that the people at the bottom of that roster start getting upset and feel like they're in the witness protection program and that starts to metastasize and before you know it, you've got a morale issue." This is far from the first time Bischoff has criticized AEW, as he recently noted that his near-constant notes for the promotion might mean he's no longer welcome to make AEW appearances.