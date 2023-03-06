Eric Bischoff Says Door May Be Closed For AEW Return From Tony Khan's Perspective

To say Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan don't see eye to eye at this point would be an understatement. Still, the former WCW boss has previously appeared in AEW on a handful of occasions — nearly two years since the last. But given the state of their relationship over the last several months, Bischoff believes he's walked through those proverbial doors for the last time. Appearing on the "Going Broadway Podcast," he elaborated on why.

"Not from my perspective but I'm sure from Tony's it might be," Bischoff said. "I know he's taken exceptions to some of the things I've said, and I don't blame him."

Whether it's been doubting Khan's booking ability, expressing concerns over AEW's long-term storytelling, or even attempting to reach out with some advice, Bischoff has taken issue with several aspects of AEW's programming and overall style. However, he's not looking to get back on television all that often — or ever, really. In fact, if he never has to leave home again, he'll be content with that.

"Look if it happens, I'll be grateful. I'll be happy," Bischoff continued. "If there's an opportunity to kind of mend the fences and jump back, and stick my toe in the water a couple times a year, sure; it's always going to be fun for me. But if it doesn't happen, my life isn't gonna change. I'm all good."

That goes for any potential WWE appearances as well. While he likes to try to get in there a few times a year and suggests he's not working with them as often as he'd like, he's okay with that, too. "I am living in a lifelong dream ... So if I never leave Wyoming again, that's okay, too."

