Eric Bischoff Advises Tony Khan To Contact Former TNA Producer

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for a long time now, with the former often picking out different aspects of AEW that he is not a fan of. However, on the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff actually gave the AEW President some advice. That was, "to reach out to Kevin Sullivan" — a producer behind the scenes that Bischoff worked with in TNA. Sullivan does now work for AEW (and is not to be confused with the wrestler of the same name).

"[He] has a show bible that we presented to Spike TV before it became Paramount," Bischoff said. "That was something that I felt was absolutely necessary for TNA to do in order to grow its audience ... ask Kevin to see that bible. Because in that bible you will see ... the top four stories, that are essentially driving your business, I had those storylines broken down three months at a time."

Storytelling is obviously a key factor in the professional wrestling business, and Bischoff revealed that they would present the bible "once a quarter, so the network was familiar with what we were doing," which is the crux of what he wants Khan to learn. "So the network could get behind what we were doing, and knew what they could promote and what they should invest their promotional resources into," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.