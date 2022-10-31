Eric Bischoff Responds To Tony Khan Calling Him A Hypocrite

AEW CEO and owner Tony Khan and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff have a history of going back and forth in the media, with Bischoff often critiquing Khan's booking style while Khan defends himself in return. Last week, Khan responded to recent comments from Bischoff regarding the match-ups Khan has been putting together on AEW television, stating that Bischoff used to do the same thing in WCW with great success. Now, on the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff took the time to once again respond to Khan.

"There were certainly random matches that didn't have any story in WCW, I'm not denying that," Bischoff said. "But I'm also going to point out, I don't think I ever said, in any of my commentary about AEW, that I believed that every match should have a story." Bischoff would go on to state that those matches should be used to provide background information on the performers in an effort to get the audience to care.

"My issue and my comments about AEW, and the creative behind it, [are] really about [their] top matches that don't have sufficient story or structure, or at least a compelling one," Bischoff continued. "There's always an excuse for a match. There's always an angle. You know, your traditional ... inciting moment that creates a match or creates a storyline. But your top matches, your A, B, C and D storylines — that's different. And I've seen a lot of ... what AEW calls storylines ... that I feel are nothing more than just excuses for a match. They're not well-crafted stories. That's my criticism." Bischoff has appeared on AEW television several times since the company began in 2019. His last appearance was in October of 2020, where he showed up to ask questions during a "town hall" meeting with Chris Jericho and MJF.

