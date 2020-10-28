Back in August, Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite as the moderator for Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's debate.

During tonight's Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting, Bischoff returned as "Eric B. from Cody, Wyoming" to ask a few questions. Chris Jericho (along with Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara) and MJF were in the ring as the two sides debated if MJF would make for a good fit in group. You can see Bischoff's appearance in the video above.

The segment ended with Jericho offering a match with MJF at Full Gear, if MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle. On next Wednesday's Dynamite, MJF teams up with Wardlow to face Ortiz and Sammy Guevara (both made it clear they don't want MJF in the group).

Afterwards, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Bischoff returning to the show.

"It's great to have @EBischoff visiting us at #AEWDynamite! It's always great to see Eric, and it's nice to have Eric back on TNT participating with Chris Jericho and MJF in the Inner Circle Town Hall!"

"Thanks to you and your team Tony!" Bischoff responded.

Bischoff also gave his thoughts on MJF's performance tonight.

"MJF is the s---," Bischoff wrote.