Inner Circle held a Town Hall Meeting on tonight's AEW Dynamite to determine if MJF could join up with the group. Britt Baker, Luchasaurus, and other AEW stars asked each side questions to figure out if MJF would be a good fit.

Eric Bischoff also made a cameo tonight to ask a couple different questions to MJF and Jericho. One of which was with both wrestlers being "prima donnas," how do they know they wouldn't just attack each other once in the same group?

Jericho then offered up the challenge that if MJF beats him at Full Gear on November 7, then he can join the group, and MJF accepted. Ortiz and Sammy Guevara made it clear they don't want MJF in the group, and made a match for next week's AEW Dynamite: Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship

Cody or Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega or Rey Fenix vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he gets to join Inner Circle.

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below:

.@IAmJericho is giving @The_MJF a chance to beat him at Full Gear to join the Inner Circle ?????? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/o6L3DaXfgy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 29, 2020



