Tony Khan says Eric Bischoff’s criticism of new AEW World Champion CM Punk is “f*cking bullsh*t.”

Bischoff has called Punk “the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling,” just one of several critiques he had for the former WWE superstar. But Khan, in a passionate and animated rant during the AEW Double Or Nothing media scrum, pointed out that nobody has, “made a bigger plus delta financial difference in the history of my company,” Khan also claimed that Punk was the person responsible for winning the “Friday Night War,” referring to 30 minutes of television on October 15, 2021, in which an extended episode of “WWE SmackDown” was in direct competition with “AEW Rampage.”

“No one person has ever made a more positive impact,” Khan said. “We just did a record PPV buy, every PPV, he’s done a four PPV cycle now, every one of them was the record … he did the First Dance, he’s done the record Double Or Nothing, he did the record All Out on his debut, he was a big part of a record Full Gear a great match with Eddie Kingston … Then he showed up and did the biggest program in terms of everything, TV, box office, ever with MJF … He’s the biggest part of financial success in the history of this company.”

Punk had previously taken to social media to respond to Bischoff’s comments, labeling them as “bad faith bad take carny dipsh*ts,” and now he has stated that, “people like that just need to die in the dark.”

“I didn’t have a Twitter war with anybody, I never mentioned him by name,” Punk said. “I don’t need to speak their names and stuff like that, I am focused on what we’re doing and the positives we bring to the world.”

Punk is now the top guy in AEW after Double Or Nothing, which saw him defeat “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event to become the AEW World Champion.

