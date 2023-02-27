Eric Bischoff Calls AEW's Tony Khan Winning Booker Of The Year 'A Joke'

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff doesn't think too highly of Tony Khan winning the "Best Booker" and "Promoter of the Year" awards from Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers for his work in 2022. Bischoff thinks Observer boss Dave Meltzer has simply gathered a group of like-minded followers to favor AEW and reinforce his own biases because he's close to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. During a recent edition of "83 Weeks", Bischoff went off on Khan winning the aforementioned awards.

"To suggest that Tony Khan was Booker of the Year, Promoter of the Year when his company damn near imploded last year as a result of the piss poor decisions, immature decisions, and nonsensical decisions that Tony Khan has made last year, is a joke," Bischoff said. The former WCW boss then turned his attention to Meltzer himself. "I gotta tell you, he's a liar, he's a fraud, he's a weak-minded person, and he's been doing it for years," Bischoff said. "Some people are just seeing it now because things have changed now. We have this thing called podcasts."

Bischoff said the likes of WWE executive Bruce Prichard and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T often get to dismiss the reports Meltzer has made over the years, as well as his current work. He went as far as to call Meltzer a "disease" in terms of how the wrestling industry is covered. It's not surprising to see Bischoff take this stand, as he has a notably sour history with both Khan and Meltzer.

