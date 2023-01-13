Prominent Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer Accused Of Publishing Stories Based On False Information

Last Friday, the hosts of "Open the Voice Gate," a podcast devoted to Japan's Dragongate promotion and part of the "Voices of Wrestling" network, published, in detail, thorough debunkings of a story that had been reported on by Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter since May 2022. Hosts Case Lowe (in his "Definitive Guide to 2022 Dragongate" article) and Mike Spears (in a Twitter thread) laid out in detail how, based on similar emails received by "Voices of Wrestling Flagship Podcast" host Joe Lanza and a separate, unnamed wrestling reporter, as well as their own follow-ups, it appears that Meltzer had been taken in by a hoaxer claiming to be then-Dragongate wrestler Kaito Ishida. Additional reporting by Wrestling Inc. both corroborates and expands on what Lowe and Spears published.

The emails from the person claiming to be Ishida, one of which was published in Lowe's article, detailed alleged upheaval within Dragongate, thanks largely to veteran Japanese wrestler Nosawa Rongai becoming the promotion's new booker — something that, by all other accounts, was never true. The first immediate red flag comes in the last paragraph of the email, where the emailer requests that the recipient not contact them on social media because the Dragongate office has their login information. It's not clear if Meltzer made more of an effort to authenticate the email (which came from a disposable "@tokyo.jp" email address, the kind commonly used by spam accounts), but according to Spears, at least one reporter who got the email followed up and got a picture of a "company ID" that was proven to not exist in Dragongate. Regardless, the emailer's tips were reported near-verbatim in the May 30 edition of the Observer, and Meltzer seemingly continued to rely on the same source for the next several months.