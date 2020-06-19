WWE issued the following statement to Adam Silverstein in regards to allegations made against WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle:

"We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

This is the same statement WWE released in regards to allegations made against WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin, which we noted at this link.

A woman named Candy Cartwright has accused Riddle of assaulting her in a van when she denied a sexual advance. She says she then performed oral sex to avoid having intercourse with him. Cartwright called the incident "incredibly humiliating" for her.

You can see Cartwright's full statement with tweets on the 2018 incident below:

"I'm posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn't realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women's stories, that I can't be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to 'hop on his dick'. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said 'what if I just made you?' I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn't wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it's also not ok to not listen when she says no."

Riddle is set to debut on tonight's SmackDown episode on FOX. Stay tuned for updates.

Reposting these.

1. This is a message from matt to me telling me he can't wait to see me from just about a year ago, if I've been harrassing him for years, I'm not really sure how that's possible.

2. This is a screenshot from Lisa riddle to me proving she knew of the affair pic.twitter.com/CMYPNpeIYO — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

The point of #speakingout is that people can be victims of sexual violence in relationships and with people they trusted. — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020