A woman named Hannah Francesca has accused WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin of abuse.

Francesca tweeted photos of bruises on her body and accused the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion of causing them.

"This is absolutely right. The boys club mentality makes it even harder for victims to speak out. I approached a promotion about being abused by someone on their card and was told 'One of my boys wouldn't do that' I didn't talk about what happened to me for a long time after," Francesca wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She continued in another now-deleted post, "I absolutely understand your intent here. But I'm not going to be sued by a man with a lot of power and WWE money. It's a lot more complicated than just naming and shaming"

She added, "I was also told to reach out to my abuser as the whole thing might just be a 'misunderstanding' [woman face palming emoji] Promoters.....educate yourself. Don't gaslight your fans or talent."

She captioned the photos, "This is scary. I'm really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises....because I don't fancy posting that online."

WWE has released the following statement to Forbes regarding the accusations:

"We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

There have been many other abuse allegations against other talents on Thursday on social media using the #SpeakingOut. We have been reaching out to the parties involved for comment, and will provide further updates.