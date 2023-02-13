Eric Bischoff Wants Tony Khan And AEW To Learn From This Major WWE Storyline

Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff believes AEW could benefit from watching some WWE programming these days. The Bloodline story arc has been a centerpiece of what WWE has been doing for months now and has arguably been the hottest thing happening across the wrestling landscape in some time. One needs to look no further than the response to Sami Zayn's chair shot heard 'round the world at Royal Rumble to see how big this angle has become. During a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff said it would behoove AEW President Tony Khan to take a look at why The Bloodline story has been a success for WWE.

"I'm hoping that Tony is looking at the success of what's going on, because people are buzzing," Bischoff said. "People are putting the product over. The audience has been increasing. The ticket sales, the pay-per-views, merchandise — everything is coming up because that segment of the audience, which is still, in my opinion, the largest segment of the audience, is into great characters and great story."

Bischoff expressed his belief that WWE has a disciplined structure with The Bloodline storyline, which is something he feels AEW lacks. He also thinks that Tony Khan is doing "dirt sheet booking" by catering to the internet wrestling community. He said if your creative direction leans solely toward hardcore fans, you'll have great matches that people will forget because there is no story attached to them.

The former WCW head honcho also stated that the wrestling audience has different expectations, but if you can manage the process, you can have success. However, Bischoff isn't sure one can just replicate someone like Reigns because of how long he's been pushed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.