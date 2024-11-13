AEW's Jeff Jarrett Offers Insight On What Goes Into Booking A PPV Event

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has pulled back the curtain on how much time and effort goes into planning a pay-per-view, the likes of which he used to play a major role in producing during his stint in TNA Wrestling. Speaking on his "My World" podcast, Jarrett explained that for some shows, planning for major matches can start as early as 90 days before the day of the event. However, when it comes to the actual day of the show, there is a lot that goes into it.

"It's a 10-hour day to really talk it through," Jarrett said. "In segments and matches because...When you're booking a pay-per-view, in order to figure out what we are going to do for these finishes, you've got to know where you're going. Not just, in my opinion, the next month, but the next two months. At least the top three or four matches, you've got to kind of know where you're going, where you're headed, because to do the finishes, it's the episodic nature. So it's hours upon hours."

Jarrett rounded off by saying that with everything put together, some TNA pay-per-views took three 10 hour days to book simply because the company needed to know where the stories where heading next. As time went on in Jarrett's TNA career, he primarily acted as a wrestler rather than a backstage figure, with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Jim Cornette, and Vince Russo all acting as the company's head of creative at one point in time. However, Jarrett's time in TNA came to an end in 2014, with his focus shifting to the short-lived Global Force Wrestling.

Jarrett now has a day job in AEW, working as the company's Director of Business Development. That said, he's also an active competitor, and recently mulled over some opponents for his last match.

