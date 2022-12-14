Jeff Jarrett Gives Update On His 'Day Job' At AEW

It has been over a month since Jeff Jarrett shocked the wrestling world by showing up on "AEW Dynamite" to nail Darby Allin with a guitar shot to the head. Since then, he has been a regular part of AEW programming, appearing alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. The WWE Hall Of Famer made his All Elite in-ring debut at Full Gear, teaming up with Lethal in a losing effort against Allin and Sting, but he has also been working hard backstage in a non-wrestling capacity as AEW's Director of Business Development.

Jarrett explained on his "My World" podcast that they're "plowing the ground, and a lot of cool things coming in Q1 next year," which is a bright sign for the company. "Hopefully we get some announcements out sooner rather than later, but there's a lot of cool things ... The WWE is a 40, 50, 60-year-old company, the lineage goes back three or four generations," he said. "AEW, I mean people may or may not take this the right way, but in a lot of ways it's no longer the embryo, it's been born, but it's still in the infant stages. It's really cool."

Jarrett also took the time to clarify exactly what his top duties are behind the scenes in AEW: "live events." It's a role he had previously undertaken in WWE; prior to his recent departure from Stamford, he was the Senior Vice President of Live Events, using his connections to create exciting shows — and that is what he will be attempting with AEW. So far, Tony Khan's company has been focused on televised events and pay-per-views, but with Jarrett now pushing this element of the business, that could all change in 2023.



