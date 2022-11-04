Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Hiring Jeff Jarrett Makes Sense

Like Cal Hockley in "Titanic", Jeff Jarrett always wins, one way or another. The WWE Hall of Famer now finds himself as the "King of the Mountain" once more, debuting in AEW this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" by attacking Darby Allin. Jarrett won't just be an onscreen character in AEW, as he'll also be working behind the scenes as AEW's Director of Business Development.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated," Tony Khan talked about hiring Jarrett as both an on-screen and off-screen member of AEW. In particular, Barrasso asked if Jarrett's hiring was a sign that fans can expect a deeper focus on live events in 2023.

"Yes," Khan said. "It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond. There are many places in the U.S. and all over the world where AEW is very popular, and this is a strategic opportunity to expand. We also have Ring of Honor.

"There are a lot of exciting possibilities for us in live events, and Jeff has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling. He's got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution. His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I'm excited to have Jeff join our great team."

Prior to joining AEW, Jarrett had been part of the WWE hierarchy, serving as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, a similar job to the one he holds now in AEW. Jarrett left WWE in August 2022, shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement.