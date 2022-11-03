Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW

Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.

Onscreen, Jarrett has aligned himself with Jay Lethal's faction, but it was after "Dynamite" that Khan revealed Jarrett will have additional duties behind the scenes. Khan expressed his excitement for Jarrett being the new Director of Business Development, as he'll help expand and enhance live events along with Rafael Morffi and Chris Harrington. Jarrett took to Twitter afterward to express his own excitement for the new opportunity.

"Really looking forward to things to come — both in front of and behind the camera," he tweeted. It was just earlier this year that Jarrett was hired to be the WWE's Senior VP of Live Events for WWE, but exited the company not long after Vince McMahon retired from WWE. "Road Dogg" Brian James, a mutual friend of Jarrett and Triple H's, was hired for the position. Jarrett has been in nearly every major promotion in 2022 in an onscreen role. In addition to his AEW debut last night, he made a surprise appearance in AAA Lucha Libre, he was the special guest referee for the WWE Tag Team Title Match at SummerSlam, and perhaps most notably teamed up with Lethal to face Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in Ric Flair's Last Match.