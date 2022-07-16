The special guest referee for the tag team title match at WWE SummerSlam was revealed on Friday night’s “SmackDown”. It will be WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett was recently hired by WWE as its Senior Vice President of Live Events. He is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. The city is hosting SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30.

Prior to his return to WWE, Jarrett was taking bookings for other promotions. Jarrett served as the special guest referee for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona on night two of the Crockett Cup this past March. Jarrett also made appearances for Mexico’s AAA promotion and GCW prior to his return to WWE.

Jarrett held another backstage position with WWE up until January 2021, when he left the company in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Pearce announced Jarrett’s role for SummerSlam at the end of Friday night’s “SmackDown”. Jarrett did not appear live. The reveal was presented in a pre-produced video.

The big announcement came after Angelo Dawkins scored a controversial pinfall victory over Jimmy Uso. The finish echoes the ending of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and the Street Profits at the Money in the Bank event earlier this month. The Usos were awarded the victory on that night. However, replays after the match showed that one of Montez Ford’s shoulders was not down for the three-count.

The Usos unified the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships when they defeated RK-Bro on the May 20 episode of “SmackDown”. The result ended RK-Bro’s reign as the “Raw” Tag Team Champions.

The Usos have held the “SmackDown” Tag Team Titles for nearly one full year. They won the titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show on July 18, 2021. This is The Usos’ fifth reign as the “SmackDown” Tag Team Champions and it’s their third as “Raw” Tag Team Champions.

