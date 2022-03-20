Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night Two Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night 2 Card

Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams and Harry Smith) in a Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match

The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) in a Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match

TBD vs. TBD in the Crockett Cup Final

Kamille (c) vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green in a Three-Way Match for the NWA World Women’s Championship

Tyrus (c) (with Austin Idol) vs. Rodney Mack for the NWA World Television Championship

Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino in a Four-Way Match for the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Anthony Mayweather (c) vs. Jax Dane for the NWA National Championship

The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Our coverage starts at 8 pm EST.

