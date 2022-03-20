Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night Two Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night 2 Card
Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee
La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams and Harry Smith) in a Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match
The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) in a Crockett Cup Semi-Final Match
TBD vs. TBD in the Crockett Cup Final
Kamille (c) vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green in a Three-Way Match for the NWA World Women’s Championship
Tyrus (c) (with Austin Idol) vs. Rodney Mack for the NWA World Television Championship
Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino in a Four-Way Match for the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship
Anthony Mayweather (c) vs. Jax Dane for the NWA National Championship
The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship
Our coverage starts at 8 pm EST.
