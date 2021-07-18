The Usos are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso become the new champions by defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The match ended when Jimmy pinned Rey with a roll-up, as Jey reinforced the pin from the apron, right after taking Dominik out at ringside.
This is the 5th blue brand reign for Jimmy and Jey. Rey and Dominik won the straps back on May 16 at WrestleMania Backlash, by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They held the titles for 60 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:
