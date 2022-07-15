Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Smackdown” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Michael Cole in the ring. He introduces Pat McAfee and he comes to the ring as Cole takes his position on commentary. He apologizes to the WWE universe for making them listen to Corey Graves and Happy Corbin on commentary last week. He then points to a video package that shows Corbin attacking him at “Money in the Bank”, which of course led to him missing last week’s show. He tells fans that his neck was only bruised and they shouldn’t worry. He goes on to say he remembers being roommates with Corbin while they were both rookies for the Indiana Colts. He says he remembers him being humble, but as soon as he got to WWE he became an ‘arrogant douchebag’. He says at “Summerslam”, he will humble him back to being a good man.

Corbin appears on the Titan Tron. He tells McAfee that he constantly runs his mouth. He says he would come to the ring, then shows the bruises on his arm and says he doesn’t want to get hurt anymore. He says that he’s staying far from now and he will see McAfee at “Summerslam”. McAfee says that the real reason he isn’t coming to the ring is that he is actually afraid, then introduces Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan comes to the ring as Michael Cole comes to the ring. We head to a commercial.

Back from the break, Natalya comes to the ring.

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a Championship Contender’s Match

The bell rings and Natalya goes straight for Morgan. She kicks her and begins reigning down right hands. Morgan drags her to the ring with a side head lock, but Natalya reverses it. Natalya slaps her and Morgan fires back with a drop kick. She goes for a pin, but Natalya kicks out. Morgan hits another drop kick, but Natalya hits her with a kick to the back of her neck. Morgan hits Natalya with a kick to her face, then looks for the Oblivion, but Natalya counters and whips her face first into the ring post.

Back from the break, Morgan delivers a missile drop kick off the top rope. Morgan beats her down with right hands, then delivers a step up insiguri. She sends Natalya into the ropes, then rolls her up but Natalya kicks out. Morgan hits a back stabber, followed by a splash. Natalya catches her and delivers a German suplex. She goes for a pin, but Morgan kicks out.

Natalya sends Morgan into the corner, then climbs up to the top rope. Morgan pulls her down, but Natalya fires back with a sit out power bomb. She goes for a pin, but Morgan kicks out. Natalya locks in an ankle lock, but Morgan escapes and sends her into the middle turn buckle. She hits the Oblivion for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After the match, Kayla Braxton joins Morgan in the ring. She says she noticed her victory tonight wasn’t as dominate as her one over Rousey last week. She says she’s fully aware she’s walking into her championship as the underdog, but she has been the underdog her whole life and she is walking in as champion.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell and Theory. He says that it is hard to be him, and with great power comes great responsibility. Paul Heyman walks in and sends Mitchell away. He shakes Theory’s hand and says that it doesn’t make business sense for him to cash in his contract on Roman Reigns. He invites him to work with him instead and says he will give him a title shot if he doesn’t cash in his briefcase. Theory says that he is still planning to cash in his contract at “Summerslam” no matter what.

Back at ringside, The Viking Raiders music hits. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston come to the ring dressed as the Raiders.

Back from the commercial break, there is a video showing the events last week between the New Day and the Viking Raiders. Woods and Kingston mock the Raiders, then say that the Raiders resorted to short handed tactics to scare their opponents. The Viking Raiders music hits and this time the Raiders stand at the top of the ramp. New Day calls them imposters. Erik says they are still vicious while Ivar tells them that they will mangle them. Woods asks if those are the only two words that they know and calls the Raiders ‘ugly’. The Raiders head to the ring and Woods blows his horn. Shanky and Jinder Mahal come to the ring. They take out the Raiders with a surprise attack.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton stands by with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. She points to a video of the events of last week after Kaiser’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura, then asks why Gunther attacked Kaiser. Gunther says it’s because there is no room for failure. He tells Kaiser that losing is unacceptable and not tolerated. He them rips his shirt open and slaps his chest again.

Back at ringside, Aliyah comes to the ring and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, there is a video showing the highlights from Lacey Evans’ promo on last week’s “Smackdown”. Evans then comes to the ring as fans boo her. She tells audio to cut her music and start it again. Evans grabs a mic and says she might not be better than anyone else in this arena, but she is ‘damn sure better than all the fans’. She says that she has overcome obstacles that the average American couldn’t even imagine. She calls herself an American hero and says she is an example of everything the fans can’t be. She apologizes to anyone that she has offended and the crowd begins to boo. She says that if fans won’t except her apology, then they can go to hell. Evans then steps out of the ring and heads to the back.

Drew McIntyre comes to the ring as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Sheamus comes to the ring alongside Butch and Ridge Holland.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland for a WWE Undisputed Championship match at “Clash of the Castle”

Butch grabs the bell from the time keeper and rings it. McIntyre takes out Holland and delivers the Ten Beats as Sheamus (his original scheduled opponent) watches on. Butch tries to take McIntyre out on the outside, but McIntyre takes him out. Holland delivers a power slam, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out. McIntyre hits a neck breaker, but Holland fires back with a head butt. McIntyre hits the White Noise as he stares down Sheamus. He delivers the Claymore kick for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Theory comes to the ring, then we go to commercial.

Back from the break, there is a video package recapping the events between Brock Lesnar, Theory and Alpha Academy on last week’s “Raw”. McKenzie Mitchell stands by with Madcap Moss and she asks his strategy in his match with Theory. Moss says that he is planning to flatten his big head. Paul Heyman walks in and says that if he takes out Theory ahead of “Summerslam”, he will give him an Undisputed Title match against Roman Reigns. Moss tells him that he must be really worried about Theory cashing in at “Summerslam”, then heads to the ring.

Back from the break, we get a video hyping up Maximum Male Models and the debut of Maxxine Dupri.

Theory vs. Madcap Moss

The bell rings and the two lock up. Moss sends him to the mat with a waist lock take down, but Theory fires back with a shoulder block. Moss gets Theory up on his shoulders, but Theory escapes. Moss hits Theory with a shoulder tackle, followed by a Fallaway Slam. Moss delivers a forearm, but Theory fires back with a chin lock. Moss escapes and Theory sends him into the top turn buckle face first. He goes to do it again, but Moss stops him and sends him into it instead. He knocks Theory out of the ring and sends him face first into the apron. Moss charges at Theory, but Theory moves out of the way and Moss goes into the ring steps face first.

Back from the break, Theory still has the upper hand. He delivers a double stomp, then goes for a pin but Moss kicks out. Moss fires back with a clothesline, followed by a shoulder to the midsection. Moss hits a spine buster, then goes for a pin but Theory kicks out. Theory beats Moss down, then sends Moss’ head off the top rope. Moss hits a shoulder tackle that sends Theory on to the apron, then knocks him to the floor. Theory goes over to the timekeeper’s area and hits Moss with the “Money in the Bank” briefcase. The referee calls for a disqualification.

Winner: Madcap Moss via DQ

After the match, Theory says that he doesn’t care since he is still Mr. Money in the Bank and the soon to be Undisputed WWE Champion. Sami Zayn comes to the ring and tells Theory that he is disrespecting the Bloodline and there are serious consequences for those who do. Zayn stands at the top of the ramp and says that as a representative of the Bloodline, he should apologize. Theory asks Zayn what he will do with one arm and the Uso’s music hits. Theory retreats as they come to the ring. He bumps into Madcap Moss and he throws him into the ring post.

Back from the break, commentary run down the card for next week’s “Smackdown”, including Brock Lesnar’s return to the Blue Brand. Sami Zayn joins commentary.

Angelo Dawkins (w/ Montez Ford) vs. Jimmy Uso (w/ Jey Uso)

The bell rings and the two lock up. Uso hits a Samoan Drop, but Dawkins fires back with a forearm. Uso kicks Dawkins out of the ring, but Dawkins sends Uso over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area.

Back from the break, Uso has the upper hand. He delivers a hip attack and Dawkins fires back with a right hand. He delivers an elbow, followed by a side slam. He goes for a pin, but Uso kicks out. Dawkins hits a corkscrew. Uso is sent into the referee and knocks him out. Dawkins rolls up Uso, but there is no one to count the pin. Uso hits a super kick, then goes for a pin but there is still to make the count. Dawkins hits a power bomb as the referee comes to. He pins Uso for the win, but it should be noted that one of Uso’s shoulders is up which makes the ending controversial.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

Adam Pearce comes to the ring and says that he understands why both teams are upset, which is why their Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at “Summerslam” needs a guest referee. He gestures to The Titan Tron and a video package plays to reveal Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee.

The two teams then begin brawling with one another. Referees come to the ring to break them up, but the two teams continue going at it as the show goes off the air.

“Smackdown” airs every Friday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the Fox Channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]