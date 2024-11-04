AEW's Jeff Jarrett Mulls Opponents For Potential Last Match

To hear Jeff Jarrett say it, the AEW star currently isn't thinking that much about retirement. On the one hand, why would he be? The "Last Outlaw" is currently having one of the best runs of his career, jump started by his participation in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, and continuing via high profile matches against Bryan Danielson and "Hangman" Adam Page. On the other hand, however, even Jarrett will admit that, at 57 years old and with other obligations in AEW as Director of Business Development, his in-ring career won't last forever.

As such, during the most recent episode of "My World," Jarrett received a question regarding who he would like to face in his retirement match, and was given the option to pick who he'd wrestle as a babyface, and who he'd wrestle as a heel. When it came to the first part of the question, Jarrett admittedly had some difficulty narrowing it down.

"So it's definitely got to be somebody younger than me," Jarrett said. "So...twenty years younger, so I've got to look at somebody in their 30's...oh boy...MJF."

While the second part of the question also required some thought from Jarrett, he was far quicker in picking out an answer. Perhaps that was because Jarrett's ideal opponent was one of the AEW stars he had recently gone up against, a talent that knows a thing or two about having a "final" match.

"I'd like to drag Bryan Danielson's ass down to the ring, and just beat the s**t out of him," Jarrett said. "And then let him tap me out...that be fun."

