Bully Ray Weighs In On Growing AEW Feud Between Jeff Jarrett & Adam Page

Following a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage Match victory over Swerve Strickland, many AEW fans wondered what creative direction "Hangman” Adam Page would head down next. On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the path became a bit clearer, as "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett promised to kick Page's butt in defense of Tony Schiavone and the AEW locker room. With a Page-Jarrett match now seemingly on the horizon, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently weighed in.

"This is going to be a good follow up angle for Hangman," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "He needs something coming out of the Swerve story. That was a lot. It's going to be good for Hangman to be in there with a veteran like Double J. They're going to tell a good story. It's not going to be the same type of stuff we're used to seeing from Hangman."

"Double J will slow it down and get more out of Hangman than probably most will, because Double J is a very, very smart professional wrestler," Ray added. "Been around a long, long time. From the minute Jeff Jarrett came bobsledding out. He was in the wrestling business. The angle will work. The story will work, and the reason why is Jeff has gotten over with the AEW fanbase. He's one of the veterans that they respect."

Tensions between Jarrett and Page extend back to the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, where Page defeated Jarrett in the opening round. In the finals, however, Jarrett got a bit of retribution as he counted Page's shoulders when Bryan Danielson rolled him for the win in the tournament finals.

