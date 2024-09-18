AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 9/18 - Ospreay, Fletcher & Takeshita Take On The Elite, Orange Cassidy Faces Chris Jericho

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 18, 2024, coming to you live from the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson of The Elite will be colliding with Will Ospreay, his best friend Kyle Fletcher, and Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemate Konosuke Takeshita in trios competition. Ospreay and Fletcher will be challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special, securing their spot in the match after winning a Number One Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet last Wednesday.

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho look to settle their differences once and for all tonight as they square off with one another. Jericho has taken issue with Cassidy over the past few weeks due to being owed $7,000 for a suit jacket he poured orange juice all over a number of years ago, and tensions between the pair culminated on last week's edition of "Dynamite" when Jericho took Cassidy's backpack as him in retaliation before Cassidy and his Conglomeration stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Mark Briscoe paid him back later that night by dumping coins amassing to that amount in Jericho's car.

AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will be joining forces with Serena Deeb for the first time ever to go head-to-head with Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata. Not only did May defeat Aminata in singles competition last Wednesday, but she watched from the commentary desk as Sakazaki emerged victorious over Deeb this past Saturday on "AEW Collision".

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as The Conglomeration makes their way down to the ring. Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill follow.