AEW's Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Even with all the success Jeff Jarrett's had in the past, one could make a strong argument that 2024 has been a career year for "The Last Outlaw." Thanks to strong work with the likes of Bryan Danielson and "Hangman" Adam Page, as well as an emotionally charged performance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Jarrett has found himself as popular as he's ever been. But all of that pales in comparison to one accomplishment he's made, which he revealed on the latest episode of "My World."

"This past Friday was seven years to the day of my sobriety date," Jarrett said. "And you talked about it, we just kind of joked about it, putting the bread in the can down seven years ago. When I, by the grace of God, started on my sobriety journey, I had no idea what to expect. But early [on], I came to the real realization 'Damn, I'm not just glad that, you know, I could start checking all the boxes. Hell, I'm lucky to be alive in so many ways.'

"So Conrad, it's almost as if I have no idea what's coming next. I really don't. Now, there's scripture that you can plan things, but God knows what's in front. And something like that, Conrad, a retirement match, you know, one of those things, I think you just joked on a title or whatever, that is so far out of my scope of things. I'll let others plan that, because I'm not in control of that."

Jarrett's substance abuse struggles became well known after TripleMania XV back in 2017, where he appeared to wrestle while intoxicated. After a similar incident in October, Jarrett entered rehab with the help of WWE and his wife, Karen Jarrett, and as noted, has been sober since.

