AEW's Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Emotional Owen Hart Tournament Interview

Following the announcement of the men's and women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, some wrestling fans questioned the inclusion of Jeff Jarrett to the men's side. Those questions were answered Saturday on "AEW Collision," when a tearful Jarrett recounted his friendship and history with Hart, who he won the WWE Tag Team Championships with in 1999, months before Hart's tragic death. The video drew such acclaim that AEW released a 9 minute uncut version just a day later.

On Tuesday's episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett," Jarrett spoke about the video with co-host Conrad Thompson. Jarrett admitted that he at first didn't know if he would make the tournament, but upon being told he would be included, plans for the promo came together quickly last Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite."

"They wanted me to a do sit down and really just answer one question; what's it mean to me?" Jarrett said. "So me and Karen were at catering, with Jay, and just sitting there, talking. And I was doing, I'll call it my day job, my business development job. So I was in and out of different production rooms, and moving out of that.

"I ran upstairs to get a bite to eat, and they said 'Hey, we're going to try and schedule this later in the night...What time works for you?' They let us know 'Okay, we're going to do the dark match before the show starts,' and that's for Sonjay [Dutt] and all of that. So, [I] had a blast doing that, and afterwards, I came through and they said 'Hey, when you get cleaned up, let's go do it.' And Karen said something to the effect [of] 'Guys, it's the only thing that he cries about every time.'"

