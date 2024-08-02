Jeff Jarrett Addresses The Mental 'Tug-Of-War' Of AEW's Bryan Danielson

There has been mystery as to what the future holds for Bryan Danielson's career as he prepares to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. The Blackpool Combat Club member got candid about his considerations of hanging up his boots on "Dynamite" this past Wednesday, and drastically increased the stakes of his August 25 match when he declared that he would be retiring if he was unable to dethrone Strickland.

Speaking on his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett shared his perspective about Danielson's recent mindset.

"I think he is literally -– and I say this is a shoot brother, as they say, but legitimate -– he is in a tug-of-war in his brain," Jarrett said. "I think his wife and I think without saying it, but I think the kids want dad at home much more."

Although Jarrett and Danielson have encountered each other a couple of times on AEW programming, Jarrett disclosed that he had been helping Danielson off-screen and aiding him through the process of slowly starting to wind down in his career, having gone through the experience himself and watched others go through it.

"I'm trying to encourage him that the obstacle that he may or may not feel because I tread lightly on this. I hope he hears this at some point. But also I do try to encourage him that the obstacle he is feeling right now, the uncomfortableness, the mortality of the peak of his career, that's actually the way."

