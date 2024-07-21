Jeff Jarrett Shares Emotional Reaction To Helping Bryan Danielson Win Owen Hart Cup

While he may not have won the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Foundational tournament, Jeff Jarrett played an integral part in crowning this year's ultimate victor, Bryan Danielson. On a recent episode of "My World," Jarett opened up about the whirlwind of emotions he experienced in officiating the finals of the tournament honoring his former tag team partner, the late Owen Hart.

"For this point I'll pause the stipulation, but just for [Danielson] to win the tournament, me be a part of it, that was really, really, really, inside for me, very, very emotional because Owen, I don't like to say looking down, but Owen being aware of that, which I believe he's fully aware, I hope it put a smile on his face," Jarrett said. "The Owen that I know and love, he absolutely would have loved it. [He'd] probably like to pull a little rib here and there, but that, to me, kind of set the stage in so many ways."

Originally, Jarrett entered the Men's Owen Hart Foundational tournament finals as the special guest enforcer. Shortly after the referee got accidentally knocked out by Danielson's running knee, though, Jarrett revealed a referee shirt of his own hidden underneath his "Last Outlaw" shirt. Much to the dismay of "Hangman" Adam Page, Jarrett stopped him from choking Danielson with his belt, and eventually counted Danielson's pinfall on him for the win. As such, Danielson was awarded the Owen Hart Cup, as well as a title shot against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW All In.

"I've respected him for so many years, but I believe currently he's the very best in-ring professional wrestler because from bell to bell, he tells stories with passion, heart," Jarrett said in reference to Danielson.

