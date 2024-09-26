AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Build To Adam Page Strap Match On Grand Slam

Some AEW fans may be surprised to see Jeff Jarrett, 57, still holding his own in high-profile storylines with opponents nearly half his age. On an episode of his "My World" podcast, released before "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jarrett spoke of his upcoming strap match, set to air on the September 28 edition of "AEW Collision."

"I heavily pushed for this," Jarrett said of the match. "I said, hey, let's give this guy a real opportunity just to find out how big and bad he is. ... No cinderblocks, no syringes. But man to man, when you have the opportunity with the leather strap ... can you cause pain? You better believe it. [And] if I gotta take a little bit of pain, I'm alright with that." The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that during his brawl with Page on the September 18 "Dynamite," some of Page's shots were unexpectedly stiff, including one that landed hard in Jarrett's right eye.

"He had a few live rounds," Jarrett said. "And I felt it. And I'm walking in Philadelphia airport Thursday morning ... and [Karen Jarrett] said, 'Oh my god, look at your eye.'" Jarrett added that Page also potatoed him during All In at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the strap match, AEW's socials posted a fiery backstage promo with Jarrett, conducted by Renee Paquette. Reflecting on the promo, Jarrett said it wasn't hard for him to get riled up, but admitted it was a little strange to be playing the babyface. "I didn't have to get far out of bounds to conjure up real emotion," he said. "For me to get the opportunity to step into the ring with the hottest heel in the business at this stage in my career, as a babyface? What world are we living in?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.