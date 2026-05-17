AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses Friendship With Late WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

Adam Copeland has discussed the passing of WWE Hall of Famer and his former tag team partner, Hulk Hogan, recalling how "The Hulkster" inspired him to be a wrestler.

Copeland, in an interview with "The Sportsocracy," credited Hogan for his love of wrestling and for inspiring him to become a wrestler.

"It was very interesting, over the years, to become friends with a guy that was the reason you did the thing that you do for the rest of your life. He was 'the guy' for me. I saw him, and it sparked something inside a kid in Southern Ontario without any inroads into pro wrestling whatsoever. He was the impetus that got me going, you know, and I know it sounds crazy, 'cause you think oh, okay, well, it's just wrestling.' But, seriously, like seeing him lit something up in me that changed the entire trajectory of my life," he said.

Copeland said that he is in a "strange time" at his age right now because a lot of the people he idolized are passing on. The AEW star said that Hogan's passing was a "gut punch" for him, but he is grateful for the time he spent with him and the friendship the two shared.

"I'll never not appreciate what he unwittingly gave me. And then to be able to tell him that, you know, and become a peer, become tag team champions with him. I mean, man, I just — I had a lot of really, really great times with him and a lot of great experiences. And he always treated me great, and we had a lot of fun together."

The multi-time WWE tag team champion had one reign with the tag team titles in WWE with Hogan back in 2002, with the short-lived tag team holding the title for just 20 days.