Bully Ray Explains Why WWE NXT Is His Favorite Pro Wrestling Show

As has happened numerous times before, WWE's NXT brand is undergoing a shift as a wave of stars is called up to the main roster. Some weekly viewers, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, are feeling refreshed by the change. While discussing the company's younger talent finding success on "Busted Open Radio," Bully emphasized the fact that many of the biggest stars are coming through the developmental system.

"This is exactly what NXT was built for, from day one," Bully said. "In Vince [McMahon's] mind, NXT was never supposed to be a third brand that competed. In [Paul Levesque's] mind, he was trying to make this something different and unique. NXT is now kind of like the best of both worlds. ... NXT is my favorite pro wrestling television product."

Bully immediately admitted that "AEW Dynamite" is typically a more fun show, but he views "WWE NXT" as a more well-rounded presentation. There's the added fact that the show's main purpose is to prepare talent for the next level, and Bully thinks that's been an undeniable success over the last year or so. He went on to talk about some of the most notable performers to emerge from the brand in recent months.

"I'm very interested to see Sol Ruca, Trick [Williams], obviously Oba [Femi]," Bully continued. "Oba – the sky's the limit."

Returning to the topic of Ruca, Bully noted that she was one wrestler who he didn't exactly connect with emotionally during her time in NXT. However, since she's been appearing on the main roster, Bully has started to notice a shift and believes she could be coming into her own.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.