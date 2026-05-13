Report: More WWE NXT Stars Expected To Be Called Up To The Main Roster This Summer

A slew of "WWE NXT" talent have either recently been called up to the main roster, like Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, Fatal Influence, and more, or have already been working either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" for months, making a splash like Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams. According to a new report, more names from the WWE Performance Center could soon be destined for the red and blue brands.

According to BodySlam+, more names are expected to be called up during the summer, though the outlet didn't specify exactly when. The report indicated that only names from the women's roster are currently being discussed for call-ups. BodySlam+ noted that any call-up plans remain tentative and could change as WWE goes forth into the summer, with WWE SummerSlam scheduled for August 1 and 2 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Current NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice has been rumored for a call-up, even after her championship victory over Jacy Jayne at NXT Stand & Deliver at the beginning of April. Another possible name who could join the main roster is former TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan, who is engaged to "SmackDown" star Carmelo Hayes, though Jordan wasn't initially brought up in post-WrestleMania reports. Vice and Jordan are set to go one-on-one for the NXT Women's title next week.

As for the recently called-up, now-former "NXT" talent, Blake Monroe is the only star still set to make her debut. The former Women's North American Champion is set for the blue brand, and teasers for her arrival have aired over the last few weeks, saying she's "coming soon."