Update On Lola Vice's WWE NXT Status

The main roster's onboarding committee knows no rest, as yet another "NXT" Superstar has been reported to be in call-up talks. BodySlam.net took to X, formerly known as Twitter, early Wednesday evening to report that long-time "NXT" performer Lola Vice is being discussed for a potential main-roster call-up.

Details on Vice's call-up remain scant. It is unclear whether Vice will be called up to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," as she has yet to be featured on either of WWE's flagship shows, and the timeline on her potential rise to the main roster remains confidential. Creatively, Vice has no strong main roster ties to aid in her transition from "NXT," having mainly been associated with either other "NXT" acts or AAA talent, such as Izzi Dame and Faby Apache.

Fans may raise their eyebrows at Vice's resume, especially compared to recent main roster call-ups like Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi. Where most recent "NXT" call-ups boast title records in "NXT," Vice has never laid claim to any of "NXT's" women's championships, singles or otherwise, despite being in frequent contention. This is, however, not a disqualifying statistic on its own: recent main roster call-up Lash Legend went similarly title-less in "NXT" before finding great success as Nia Jax's protege on "SmackDown."

Vice is not the only female "NXT" Superstar reportedly scheduled for a main roster call up in the imminent future. Her name joins a star-studded catalogue of speculated "NXT" graduates, with Jacy Jayne, Blake Monroe (formerly known as AEW's Mariah May), and Jordynne Grace on the shortlist.