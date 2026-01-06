Major WWE NXT Name Reportedly Being Discussed For Imminent Main Roster Call-Up

The month of December saw plenty of "WWE NXT" talent competing on the main roster, including at Saturday Night's Main Event, as well as some stars officially being called up into the new year, and a new report indicates yet another star could be on their way to the main roster. According to Fightful Select, Blake Monroe, the former Mariah May in AEW, could be headed to "WWE Raw."

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Monroe has been discussed for a main roster call-up in recent weeks and some on the red brand believe she will end up on Monday nights. The outlet also reported that Monroe's immediate plans could be changing as soon as this week.

Monroe lost the NXT Women's North American Championship to Thea Hail, accidentally, via reported botch off Hail's springboard coffin drop, on December 16's episode of "NXT," right before talent at the WWE Performance Center went on holiday break and the following weeks' shows were taped. Monroe is set to challenge Hail in a rematch for the gold at New Year's Evil on Tuesday. Fightful did not report if Monroe's changing plans involved the Women's North American Championship.

In recent weeks, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jordynne Grace have all been teased as main roster additions, with Evans being called a "free agent" and both Williams and Grace appearing on "WWE SmackDown." Other rumored names potentially set to head up to the main roster have included NXT Champion Oba Femi and Sol Ruca after their performances against Cody Rhodes and Bayley, respectively, at Saturday Night's Main Event. According to Fightful's latest report, additional names are expected to be called up.