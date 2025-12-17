Additional Details On Accidental Title Match Finish During WWE NXT

Last night's "WWE NXT" saw Thea Hail win her first-ever championship in wrestling, as she pinned Blake Monroe to become the new WWE NXT Women's North American Champion. The match had an unusual finish and it was soon reported that Hail was not meant to win the title, as Monroe was supposed to kick out of the pinfall that put her away.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting some additional details on the far-reaching ramifications of the mistake. A member of the NXT staff told the outlet that the error happened at the worst possible moment, as the company had already filmed a good amount of material in advance to give the performers some time off for the holidays. There was then a "frantic rush" to fix the pre-taped material so it wouldn't conflict with the events of last night's live show.

WWE officials decided to lean into the mistake, explaining the post-match segment between Hail and Monroe and why the title change was pushed heavily on social media afterwards. At least one individual in NXT is under the belief that the accidental title change will lead to a new policy for the brand, with performers no longer being allowed to leave tapings early.

As for the reasons behind the mistake, the belief going around is that Monroe had the wind knocked out of her, which rendered her momentarily unable to kick out. However, the outlet was unable to confirm this as true.

A title rematch is already being discussed backstage, though it's not clear if this will take place at WWE NXT New Year's Evil on January 6, 2026, or at another time and place.