Unplanned WWE NXT Title Change Forces Backstage Scramble

This week's "WWE NXT" saw Blake Monroe defend the NXT Women's North American Championship against the up-and-coming Thea Hail, ending in an upset victory for Hail. The match featured an awkward finish and, according to a backstage report from Fightful Select, the outcome was not the intended result.

Monroe was reportedly meant to retain, and there was said to be a "scramble" behind the scenes, explaining the delay before Hail's entrance theme hit following her win. Creative plans have also been shifted heavily for Hail, Monroe, and others. Whatever was going to happen on "NXT" in the coming weeks, it would've required Hail to not be champion, forcing a new direction.

There was no word on who, if anyone, is being blamed for the situation. Fans have already started to debate over if it was Monroe for missing her cue to kick out, Hail for being inexperienced and locking her into a complicated pin, or the referee for continuing the three-count. However, when the opposite happened earlier this year, with a referee refusing to finish the count during a three-way match with Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill, it resulted in the referee in question facing mass criticism online.

Though it was supposed to continue, Monroe's Women's North American title reign came to an end after 52 days. With her win, Hail has now captured her first-ever championship in pro wrestling after signing with WWE in 2022. Until last year, Hail had been a member of the Chase U stable in NXT, but as of late, she's been allied with none other than Joe Hendry.