Thea Hail Wins WWE NXT NA Championship From Blake Monroe

Thea Hail has shocked the naysayers, and stunned the whole world. Tuesday's "NXT" Women's North American Championship match saw the electrifying Hail meet the stalwart, experience Monroe, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Hail managed to pin down the champion to become the new "NXT" Women's North American Champion.

Monroe seemed to still be feeling the aftershocks of last week's wild assault, as Hail quickly overwhelmed the champion with an armbar attempt to open the match. Monroe quickly found her footing, but Hail was not to be denied. The match became a battle of experience and energy, with Monroe's refined and sadistic moveset colliding against Hail's zippy grappling and aerial offense.

Despite Hail's early advantage, Monroe seemed to have her opponent squared away by the match's halfway point, with Monroe flattening Hail with a clothesline after entangling the challenger in the ropes. A flash of second life, however, sent Hail gunning for the champion. She laid Monroe supine before bouncing off of the ropes to deliver a Springboard Senton. The referee's hand slapped the mat for the three-count, but he failed to register Monroe's shoulder rising just before the three count. Both Hail and Monroe looked shocked and confused, with Monroe gesturing her kickout to the official as Hail paraded around the ring with her title.

With this victory, Hail has ended Monroe's 53 day reign with the Women's North American title. Monroe first earned the title — her first singles championship in WWE — after defeating champion stand-in Zaria at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. Much like Monroe, the Women's North American Championship is Hail's first singles title with WWE. Hail is also now the youngest woman to hold the Women's North American title, at 22 years old.

As of writing, there have been no announcements regarding the referee's controversial count, nor have any new challengers stepped up to the young champion.