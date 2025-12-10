WWE NXT Results 12/9 - Deadline Fallout, Women's NA Championship Open Challenge, And More!

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE NXT," coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this gorgeous December 9, 2025 evening! Things are going to be explosive this Tuesday as WWE's up-and-coming stars take to the ring to shape the division landscape post-Deadline. With Oba Femi as our new "NXT" Champion, Je'Von Evans and EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey as our Iron Survivors, and the return of Tony D'Angelo on the table, you'll want to just keep watching!

In the vein of Deadline fallout, Women's Iron Survivor match participants Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace will take to the ring tonight. Not only did Jordan and Grace both come up short in Deadline's Iron Survivor Challenge, but these two Superstars have been at each other's throats since Jordan's acquisition — and subsequent loss — of the TNA Knockouts Championships. Can they settle their differences in the ring tonight, or will they end 2025 with their teeth in each other's throats?

Elsewhere in the women's division, Blake Monroe is set to host an Open Challenge for her Women's North American Championship. Monroe snatched the title off of Sol Ruca through Zaria at Halloween Havoc, but has only defended the title once in her current-45 day reign. Who will answer "The Glamour's" call? Will Monroe be able to keep her head above water, or will she have to call upon her alter ego from Hell?

Speaking of champions, former "NXT" Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are set to return tonight. The two are returning to the states after a pilgrimage to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. During their overseas excursion, they claimed the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, only to lose them just 13 days later. Will they take the lessons they learned in Japan back to Orlando, or will their "NXT" return tank magnificently?

After many weeks of video packages and interviews, Shiloh Hill is set to make his "NXT" debut. Hill's last televised match was on "WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats," where he took a victory over Drake Morreaux in just over three minutes. Can Hill continue that momentum with his first appearance in Orlando tonight?