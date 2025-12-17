WWE NXT Results 12/16 - Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Fatal Influence Face Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 16, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is, as Myles Borne, DarkState's Dion Lennox, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry will be colliding in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match. Femi most recently defended his NXT Championship against Je'Von Evans this past Tuesday after Evans had won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline on December 6 and chose to have his New Year's Evil match early, but Ricky Saints ultimately turned his back on Evans to cost him the match and inadvertently help Femi retain the title.

WWE Women's Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence will be joining forces with one another to take on WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey and her ally Wren Sinclair. Not only will Grey be challenging Henley and Reid's stablemate Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" New Year's Evil on January 6, but Grey and Sinclair found themselves involved in a verbal altercation with all three members of Fatal Influence last Tuesday that ultimately resulted in Fatal Influence leaving Grey and Sinclair laid out.

Additionally, Blake Monroe will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Sol Ruca at Week One of "NXT" Gold Rush on November 18 as she defends against Thea Hail after Hail was among several women to answer Monroe's open challenge from last Tuesday.