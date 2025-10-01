Bully Ray Assesses Who Made Mistake In Botched WWE SmackDown Women's Title Finish
Tiffany Stratton defeated challengers Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to extent her WWE Women's Championship reign on "WWE SmackDown, but that match didn't end without controversy, as it ended on a major botch that saw the referee fail to make the three count despite Jax failing to kick out of a Stratton pinfall. Following the controversy, Bully Ray explained who he believes is at fault.
"In wrestling it's better to be early than to be late," Bully said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," noting that the botched sequence began when Stratton was late breaking up a Cargill pinfall on Jax with a dropkick. This led to Jax kicking out, but Stratton hit the dropkick anyway and covered, with Jax then failing to kick out of Stratton's pin. The ref, however, swiped her hand away on the third count rather than count the three and end the match.
"The ref swiped on three because she clearly does not think that this is the finish," Bully said. "What I think was supposed to happen was that Tiffany Stratton was supposed to steal the victory from Jade Cargill. Jade hits the Black Hole Slam, one, two — Tiffany hits the [dropkick], and then covers and gets the 1-2-3 ... You can't be a 100% positive of who makes the mistake; whether it's the ref or Nia not kicking out ... If Tiffany is supposed to steal the win, why did the ref swipe on three?"
After co-host Dave LaGreca expressed that he believed the mistake lies with the referee and not with Jax, Bully agreed — for the most part.
'There's obviously miscommunication there'
"Nia didn't kick," Bully continued. "In that situation, the referee's responsibility is to count to three. Now, we go past that. This is what the most puzzling part of the match is. I can deal with mistakes ... it's gonna happen, it can happen to anybody. What I don't understand is why Nia decides to have a conversation with the referee."
Bully was referring to what happened after the ref swiped her hand, when Jax could be seen raising her head to communicate with the ref before performing an exaggerated kick-out long after it made any sense.
"There's obviously miscommunication there," Bully said. "I don't think I've ever seen blatant [mis]communication like I saw there ... You have to be a little bit more aware, especially in 2025 with high definition-cameras and cameras all over the place, that that conversation is being picked up."
Bully reiterated his belief that "the planned finish was for Tiffany Stratton to steal the victory from Jade, because that would be good heat. If it's just the moonsault, what's the big deal?" He then suggested that he would have made the spot simpler, having Stratton toss Cargill out of the ring before making the cover, rather than relying on someone with Stratton's relative lack of experience to get the timing exactly right on the dropkick.
"I don't know if I would rely on Tiffany to have that split-second timing to hit that [dropkick] just as the three-count is starting," he said.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.