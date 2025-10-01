Bully Ray Assesses Who Made Mistake In Botched WWE SmackDown Women's Title Finish

Tiffany Stratton defeated challengers Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to extent her WWE Women's Championship reign on "WWE SmackDown, but that match didn't end without controversy, as it ended on a major botch that saw the referee fail to make the three count despite Jax failing to kick out of a Stratton pinfall. Following the controversy, Bully Ray explained who he believes is at fault.

"In wrestling it's better to be early than to be late," Bully said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," noting that the botched sequence began when Stratton was late breaking up a Cargill pinfall on Jax with a dropkick. This led to Jax kicking out, but Stratton hit the dropkick anyway and covered, with Jax then failing to kick out of Stratton's pin. The ref, however, swiped her hand away on the third count rather than count the three and end the match.

"The ref swiped on three because she clearly does not think that this is the finish," Bully said. "What I think was supposed to happen was that Tiffany Stratton was supposed to steal the victory from Jade Cargill. Jade hits the Black Hole Slam, one, two — Tiffany hits the [dropkick], and then covers and gets the 1-2-3 ... You can't be a 100% positive of who makes the mistake; whether it's the ref or Nia not kicking out ... If Tiffany is supposed to steal the win, why did the ref swipe on three?"

After co-host Dave LaGreca expressed that he believed the mistake lies with the referee and not with Jax, Bully agreed — for the most part.