Cody Rhodes Wins WWE SNME Opener Vs. Oba Femi By DQ After Drew McIntyre Interferes

The first match of Saturday Night's Main Event, a showcase match featuring NXT Champion Oba Femi against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ended in disqualification. Drew McIntyre made his presence known, but he was swiftly taken care of by "The Ruler" and "The American Nightmare."

Femi, who won the opportunity to take on the champion after dethroning Ricky Saints at "WWE NXT" Deadline last weekend, had warned Rhodes that "his time was up" and Femi's time was now ahead of the match. The pair locked up to start off the match, but Rhodes couldn't take the NXT Champion down.

Rhodes went for his drop down punch, but was caught before he could get up, with Femi holding Rhodes' throat. "The Ruler" hit him with an Irish Curse back breaker. Rhodes went for a powerslam, but couldn't get Femi up. "The American Nightmare" gained some momentum by side-stepping Femi, sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. He hit a Cody Cutter, but missed a second and sent Femi through the ropes to the floor.

He went for a dive, but was caught with a right hand by Femi. Rhodes sent his opponent out of the ring a second time and hit the suicide dive. On the outside, Rhodes looked for a spear, but was caught with an uppercut and both men toppled over the commentary desk, and Rhodes was split open and bleeding near his ear. Rhodes hit a top rope Cody Cutter, but Femi kicked out.

That's went McIntyre came through the crowd and caused the disqualification by beating down the Undisputed WWE Champion. Femi squared up to "The Scottish Psychopath" and pushed him off his feet. McIntyre ate a Cody Cutter, followed by a chokeslam from Femi. Rhodes passed Femi his NXT Champion and raised his hand, and the pair posed in the ring.