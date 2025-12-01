Lash Legend Details Call-Up To WWE's Main Roster

For five years, Lash Legend was among WWE's top female prospects, albeit one that seemed unable to get out of "NXT" for the longest time. But that changed over the last month, when Legend was finally called up to "SmackDown" as a tag team partner for Nia Jax, with the two ultimately taking part in the Women's WarGames match this past Saturday at Survivor Series, though their team was ultimately defeated.

Speaking with "Adrian Hernandez," Legend gave some new details on her WWE call up, particularly how she learned that she was finally moving to the main roster.

"I got a notification that I was needed for Smackdown and I'm like 'Okay, cool,'" Legend said. "I've been to SmackDown a few times here and there, but once I officially got there, they were like 'Yes, we officially want you on the main roster.' And I was like 'Yes!' I was so happy, so grateful, and I'm like 'Let's go.' We've been going since I've started."

Legend also revealed that the first person she told about the good news was none other than a fellow WWE star that everyone would expect Legend to have contacted.

"I told my man," Legend said. "I called up my wonderful Trick Williams...and I'm like 'It's official. We going.' He was super supportive, but of course my whole family was so excited for me, turned up. We all were just eager and just like 'Yes, it happened!' Everybody's been so supportive. I'm super grateful for all the support and love that I've had. Family, friends, everybody, the WWE Universe, they missed some Lash Legend, so I'm glad to officially be there."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription