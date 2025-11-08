WWE NXT Star Returns To SmackDown, Joins Forces With Nia Jax Vs. Women's Tag Champs

A now-former "WWE NXT" star returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to help out Nia Jax in her match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. The "Boujee Bully" Lash Legend made her return to the blue brand during the match to choke out Flair's partner, Alexa Bliss, and distract Flair, allowing for Jax to get the victory with an An-Nia-Lator.

In a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley following the sneak attack by Legend, Jax explained their partnership was because Flair and Bliss told her to find a friend to challenge them. Jax said she already had one in Legend, who she faced on "NXT" in a short feud back in August. Jax said she knew Legend was a formidable opponent. Legend said that she's everything she says she is, and she and Jax are going right to the top. The "NXT" star said that tonight was just the beginning for them.

No stranger to the main roster, Legend made her "SmackDown" debut with a victory over Piper Niven in October 2024. She was also featured in 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and entered at #9. Legend's former Meta Four tag team partner, Jakara Jackson, was released from WWE in May, and Legend has been involved in singles action ever since. Legend is now officially listed under the blue brand's roster on WWE's website, confirming her call-up.