WWE SmackDown Results 11/7 - Jade Cargill & Cody Rhodes Appear, Women's United States Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Newly crowned WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share. Cargill completed her longtime quest to become WWE Women's Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday, dethroning Tiffany Stratton to effectively put an end to her 302 day reign as champion.

Speaking of Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the event, managing to avoid automatically losing his title to McIntyre if he was disqualified or counted out. Following such, Rhodes has something on his mind to share with the fans as he looks ahead to the future.

Giulia will be putting her Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Michin on the September 5 episode of "SmackDown" as she defends against former titleholder Chelsea Green. Although Green has been in pursuit to regain the Women's United States Championship over the course of the past few weeks, this will mark the first time that the two women have met in the ring in singles competition since Giulia emerged victorious against Green on the September 10, 2024 episode of "WWE NXT".

Rey Fenix will be returning to action tonight as he goes one-on-one with Talla Tonga of MFT. After Talla's stablemates Tama Tonga and JC Mateo scored a win over The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura came to the aid of Sabin and Shelley after MFT launched a post-match beatdown on them.

Additionally, Nia Jax will be taking on one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair after she defeated the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss last Friday. Ilja Dragunov will also be issuing another US Open Challenge tonight for anyone who wishes to answer the call following successful defenses against Aleister Black and Nathan Frazer on the October 24 edition of the show and last Friday respectively.