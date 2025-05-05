Jakara Jackson Responds To WWE Release: 'Don't Worry Bout Me - Worry Bout Ya Pockets'

WWE NXT's Jakara Jackson, former member of the Meta-Four, was among the wrestlers released by the company late last week. Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Jackson seems to be maintaining a positive attitude, with a post on X indicating that she intends to continue pursuing a career in wrestling.

June 1st I will officially be back on my bs😌stay tuned. Until then don't worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets.

-

Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential

-

Long live thee Goal Digga✔️

-

Booking: Mara.sade23@outlook.com pic.twitter.com/8bltluDGrs — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 5, 2025

Before joining WWE after a tryout in 2021, Jackson had no background in wrestling. She was a former contestant on the series "Titan Games," hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and had experience in bodybuilding. After months of training at the WWE Performance Center, the company paired Jackson up with Lash Legend, a former college basketball player who signed with WWE around the same time, and they debuted on TV shortly thereafter.

The tag team with Legend lasted through the entirety of Jackson's run with WWE. The two were introduced as members of the Meta-Four stable, and together they received several shots at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and even wrestled together in Saudi Arabia.

The duo recently took part in a four-way match at TNA Rebellion, but they were unsuccessful in capturing the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. After that, on last week's "WWE NXT," the Meta-Four revealed they were going their separate ways, and Jackson was released just days later. Jackson's former partner Legend will now move forward as a singles competitor.

In her social media post, Jackson included an email through which promotions can contact her for bookings. She'll become freely available starting on June 1, as NXT performers typically have a 30-day non-compete clause after they are released.