Former Contestant On The Rock's Game Show Set For WWE NXT Level Up Debut

Jakara Jackson, who was once a contestant on NBC's "Titan Games" hosted by The Rock, is set to make her WWE TV debut this week.

It was announced Thursday that Jackson will wrestle Thea Hail on "NXT Level Up," WWE's developmental show that airs every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Other matches confirmed for the show include Trick Williams vs. Brooks Jensen and Stacks vs. Tank Ledger.

Jackson, real name Jamara Garrett, was among the long list of athletes who attended the 2021 SummerSlam weekend tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to several reports, Jackson suffered a concussion during her tryout but was later offered a WWE developmental contract by Triple H. WWE even posted a video clip of Triple H welcoming Jackson to the WWE fold following her tryout in Las Vegas. Jackson would eventually be revealed as part of the class of WWE Performance Center Recruits in 2021, along with the likes of Natalie Holland, Chase Crews (former "NXT" Superstar Draco Anthony) and others.

Earlier this year, Jackson appeared on an episode of Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube show to get an adjustment to fix her rib pain. During the interview, Jackson detailed her journey to WWE, the words of encouragement she received from The Rock, and even touched upon her grueling tryout in Las Vegas.

After training at the WWE PC for nearly a year, Jackson had her first official match at an "NXT" house show in Florida on August 5. Subsequently, she wrestled Wendy Choo in a singles match earlier this month and was also involved in a multi-woman match at a house show last month. She has also been seen on "NXT" TV in backstage segments with Lash Legend, Arianna Grace and the other new additions to the brand's women's division.