WWE NXT's Lash Legend Picks Up Huge Win Over Piper Niven In SmackDown Singles Debut

"WWE NXT" talent and one-fourth of the Meta-Four, Lash Legend, picked up her first singles victory on the main roster against Piper Niven on "WWE SmackDown." Legend showcased her strength throughout the match, getting Niven on her shoulders at one point before the former tag team champion escaped. Legend was able to hit a slam on Niven before Chelsea Green got on the apron to interrupt, but was taken out by Jakara Jackson, Legend's tag team partner. Legend got Niven up on her back and hit her with a slam for the victory.

The women of the Meta-Four have not been featured on "NXT" lately, where fellow member Oro Mensah is feuding with Lexis King and Noam Dar is out with an injury, but have been heavily featured on the main roster in the last few weeks. Legend and Jackson challenged WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill last week on "SmackDown" in a losing effort, one that was initially interrupted by Kevin Owens. The women of the Meta-Four were also seen in the crowd on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," watching the champions retain their titles against Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CNTRL. Despite their multiple appearances across the main roster's brands, Jackson and Legend don't seem to have officially been called up from "NXT."

