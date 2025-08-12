WWE NXT Results 8/12 - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Joe Hendry Takes On Charlie Dempsey & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 12, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

NXT Champion Oba Femi will be joining forces with TNA Wrestling star Moose, Je'Von Evans, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams to take on Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars of DarkState. In the midst of a verbal altercation between Femi, Evans, Moose, and Williams during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", DarkState looked to blindside the four men until they got the upper hand on the stable.

TNA star Joe Hendry will also be competing in an "NXT" ring for the first time since a Six Man Tag Team Match pitting himself, his fellow TNA star Mike Santana, and the aforementioned Williams against the aforementioned DarkState ended in a no contest on the July 15 episode of the show as he squares off with No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey. The two men encountered one another last Tuesday when Dempey and his stablemate Wren Sinclair summoned Hendry by saying his name, which led to a verbal encounter between them.

Nia Jax will be returning to "NXT" tonight as she goes one-on-one with new rival Lash Legend. After Jax scored a fairly quick victory against Thea Hail last Tuesday, Legend appeared at ringside and brawled with Jax throughout the rest of the night before things culminated with Legend spearing Jax through one of the barricades during a match between titleholder Sol Ruca and Tatum Paxley of The Culling for the Women's North American Championship.

Additionally, "NXT" Women's and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne will be teaming up with her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley to face Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice.