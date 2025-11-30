AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, Wins Women's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series 2025

All was fair in Saturday's Women's WarGames match. With Petco Park as the battlefield, Rhea Ripley led her team of IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee in an all-out battle against Asuka's coalition of Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch. When the dust finally settled, iTeam Ripley who emerged from the rubble to stand victorious in San Diego.

Flair and Asuka were the first women to enter San Diego's grueling two-cage structure, but after a solid back and forth, SKY came in with a branded trash can lid. Lynch was the next woman to enter, but found herself at odds with career rival and old friend Flair. Shades of the past flickered under the floodlights as Lynch and Flair squared off. In Flair's hour of need, Bliss entered the match.

Sane entered next, neon green chain wrapped around her wrist. Sane and Asuka responded to Flair and Bliss' tag team synergy with grueling tag team moves of their own, but their party was quickly dashed when San Diego lit up in pink for Lee's entrance. A terrified Lynch attempted to keep the WarGames door shut to keep Lee out, but the former Diva's Champion was never one to be dismayed. Lee scaled the WarGames cage to enter the fight, and looked strong in her lock-ups with Lynch, Sane, and Asuka.

Jax was Team Asuka's great equalizer. "The Irresistible Force" leveled every member of Team Ripley, but just when hope seemed to be lost, team captain Ripley appeared, "Punisher-"themed mask and all. Ripley stormed the ring with a SKY-branded trash can body and a bag of kendo sticks, and laid waste to Team Asuka.