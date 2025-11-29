Charlotte Flair Wins Advantage In Women's War Games Match On WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka during "WWE SmackDown" to earn the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Flair is set to team with Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee in the eponymous match at the event, while Asuka teams with her Women's Tag Team Championship partner Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch. Flair took a little convincing before she teamed with her rival in Ripley, having told Bliss at first that she wouldn't be able to compete alongside her.

Bliss and Flair had also lost their Women's Tag titles to Asuka and Sane earlier in the month, adding to the story of the long-time rivals during Friday's match.

Going into the bout, Flair and Asuka had met in 14 singles matches since WrestleMania 34, with the record tied at 6-6-2. Flair pulled ahead in their saga on Friday having endured Asuka's best efforts, specifically an attempt to mist her opponent; Flair avoided it, ensuring that a timekeeper got the mist to the face instead, taking the action back into the ring to hit Natural Selection and get the winning pinfall.

Flair's win over Asuka was also her first singles win since defeating current Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, in August.