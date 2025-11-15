Charlotte Flair Refuses To Participate In Women's WarGames Match On WWE SmackDown

In wrestling, the card is, famously, subject to change; Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" exemplified that. Rhea Ripley's WarGames team — a team thought to have been set in stone as of Monday's recent episode of "WWE Raw —" has experienced a major shift, as 14-time women's world titleholder walked out on Ripley, IYO SKY, and Alexa Bliss to open up "SmackDown."

Fans were greeted by Ripley and SKY's faces as "SmackDown" went on the air Friday, and "The Eradicator" quickly got down to business. The former Women's World Champion called out Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. SKY, a WarGames veteran, announced the cagematch with her impression of William Regal's signature shout.

"But now, there is nowhere to hide," SKY announced. "WarGames!"

Ripley announced former tag champions Flair and Bliss as their WarGames partners, and both women appeared to make their statements. While Bliss expressed her excitement to get her hands on Jax, Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, Flair seemed far less enthusiastic. Flair turned her attention to career rival Ripley, and branded the Australian as someone she didn't like, didn't trust, and saw as a "snake." Ripley attempted to persuade Flair to look past their differences, but "The Queen" ultimately stepped away from Ripley's WarGames team as a result of their tense history.

"Look, Lexi, you are my friend, and I do trust you. And if you want to do this, I understand," Flair said. "But count me out."

Flair awkwardly exited the ring amidst a sea of boos as Bliss attempted to call after her. After looking over her shoulder at Bliss, Flair retreated to the back.

As of writing, Ripley's team is now officially down by one member. No other woman has stepped up to fill Flair's spot ahead of WarGames, scheduled for November 29.